Thomas Tuchel on Marina Granovskaia & Petr Cech's Chelsea Roles Amid Sale Interest

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on the roles of Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech during a period of uncertainty as Roman Abramovich confirmed he will sell the club.

The Russian Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Burnley on Saturday, Tuchel commented on the roles of Granovskaia and Cech.

He said: “I will not comment on any speculation. My communication with Petr and Marina was excellent from day one.

Marina is ill at the moment, otherwise she would have been here and briefed everybody. I hope we can. There is no doubt this (chain of command) will continue for the next days, weeks, months. I don’t know what time."

Latest reports have stated that Granovskaia is facing a dilemma over her future at Chelsea as several parties would be open to the prospect of the director staying if they take over the club.

Tuchel continued to admit that he would like to see the director stay.

"I hope it stays on the same level, hopefully with the same person. If not, okay, we need to adapt. It seems we have to adapt on a daily basis to new situations.” he concluded.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the club but Tuchel and his squad will be hoping to keep up recent performances.

