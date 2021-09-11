September 11, 2021
Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku 'Special' Chelsea Home Debut Against Aston Villa

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed Romelu Lukaku's second home debut for the club after returning from Inter Milan earlier in the summer.

The Belgian rejoined Chelsea for a club record £97.5 million during the transfer window.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa, Tuchel opened up on Lukaku's second home debut.

sipa_34756503 (1)

"Hopefully it is (special)," he said. "For him personally it is, for sure, but hopefully he also makes it special with a goal. It is our job to bring him into the positions where he can score."

"He was in training, everything is fine. We are in the situation where he has a second debut possible."

The striker got off to the best start upon his return to Chelsea, scoring in the opening minutes of his debut againt Arsenal before putting in a strong performance for ten-man Chelsea at Anfield in his second appearance.

sipa_34759487 (1)

The Blues will be helping that Lukaku can keep up his form after scoring on his 100th appearance for Belgium during the recent international break.

The forward has scored in his last six matches against Aston Villa, playing for Everton and Manchester United and will be looking to add to his tally against the Villains on Saturday.

The visitors will be without Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez, who are following the quarantine process after playing for Argentina.

Chelsea can make it three wins out of a possible four as they face Dean Smith's side at Stamford Bridge.

sipa_34677170
