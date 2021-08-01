Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' With Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Pre-Season Performances

Sports Illustrated home
Thomas Tuchel on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Pre-Season Performances

The German has discussed his midfielder's role.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has discussed Ruben Loftus-Cheek's pre-season performances following the Blues' 2-1 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Goals from Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham secured the win as Loftus-Cheek played over an hour.

Speaking following the match, Tuchel opened up on his thoughts regarding Loftus-Cheek's performances.

Tuchel sent the 25-year-old a message as he said: "Generally, I am happy and that's why he plays, he deserves to play at this point of the preparation. But I think he can do even more, he can show up more. 

"He can show more physical capability and drive more with the ball. I'm never satisfied with him, I have the feeling we need to push him to the absolute limit."

Loftus-Cheek has been linked with a loan move to the Bundesliga in order to get his career back on track but with the Academy graduate 'determined' to impress in pre-season, he could be handed a first team chance.

The midfielder played 45 minutes in Chelsea's pre-season game against Bournemouth and completed an hour against Arsenal at the Emirates.

With the Blues playing Tottenham Hotspur in the Mind Series final match at Stamford Bridge, Loftus-Cheek will be looking to gain minutes ahead of the 2021/22 season.

What else did the Chelsea boss say about Loftus-Cheek?

"It's too early to judge Ruben," said Tuchel post-match at the Emirates.

"He has everything in his hands and it's on him to decide his own future like every player. He has to keep on going 150% because 100% is not enough."

