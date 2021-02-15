Thomas Tuchel on Tammy Abraham's injury after being forced off during Newcastle win

Thomas Tuchel has no update on Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham after he was forced off in the first-half of their 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

Abraham was forced off in the first-half after a challenge from Jamaal Lascelles in the box, which wasn't given as a penalty.

He couldn't continue and was replaced by Olivier Giroud, who ended up scoring the Blues opener before Timo Werner doubled their lead.

Tuchel said post-match that he doesn't have an update yet, but is concerned.

"There is no update, it is a worry because we had to take him off so early after a hard tackle. We are worried but there is no news."

"Yes," responded Tuchel on if the challenge on Abraham was reckless.

"My assistant tried to show him on the iPad. We had the feeling that it was a reckless tackle. He played the ball, yes, but for it was too much because you risk the injury of an opponent and for me, it was a foul.

"It was reckless but OK, I don’t want to criticise."

Chelsea play Southampton on Saturday and the players will given a couple of days rest to recover mentally and physically.

They will hope Abraham is fit in time for the weekend as they assess his injury over the coming days, but it's unlikely that he would be risked on Saturday.

