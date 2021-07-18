Thomas Tuchel Admits his Excitement Ahead of Return of Fans for Premier League Season

The German has opened up on his excitement to see fans return.

Thomas Tuchel has spoken about his excitement ahead of the new season, with spectators set to return to Stamford Bridge.

Throughout the recent COVID-19 pandemic, fans have not been able to watch their football teams in the stadium at full capaity as England had restrictions in place.

Chelsea boss Tuchel has discussed the return of fans ahead of the new campaign.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Speaking to the 5th Stand App, Tuchel said: “It’s always exciting to see the stadium and to see the new pitch and to feel a little bit of the atmosphere. We’re happy to come back soon and play here in front of our spectators hopefully.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled plans that will see these restrictions lifted, with social distancing scrapped from Monday 19 July and full capacity sporting venues returning for the new season.

Speaking on the proposed plans, Tuchel continued: “If this is possible, it would be the first time that it’s a full stadium. We had a great experience against Leicester and we could feel what difference it will make to our sport and to the game.

“We can’t wait to experience it again but we have a long pre-season to go and there’s quite a lot of days in between.”



(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

These relexations of the rules will arrive in time for the new Premier League season on August 13 as the 2021/22 season looks to welcome back fans.

Chelsea's European Championship winning season was mostly played behind closed doors, with Chelsea fans allowed in to watch their team lift the Champions League in Porto - however, at a reduced capacity.

Stamford Bridge will be back to full capacity for the Blues' opener against Crystal Palace.