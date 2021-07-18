Thomas Tuchel Admits his Excitement Ahead of Return of Fans for Premier League Season

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel on the Return of Fans Ahead of New Season

The German has opened up on his excitement to see fans return.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has spoken about his excitement ahead of the new season, with spectators set to return to Stamford Bridge.

Throughout the recent COVID-19 pandemic, fans have not been able to watch their football teams in the stadium at full capaity as England had restrictions in place.

Chelsea boss Tuchel has discussed the return of fans ahead of the new campaign.

016568306fcd1302d484ff3c85d08df7

Speaking to the 5th Stand App, Tuchel said: “It’s always exciting to see the stadium and to see the new pitch and to feel a little bit of the atmosphere. We’re happy to come back soon and play here in front of our spectators hopefully.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled plans that will see these restrictions lifted, with social distancing scrapped from Monday 19 July and full capacity sporting venues returning for the new season.

Speaking on the proposed plans, Tuchel continued: “If this is possible, it would be the first time that it’s a full stadium. We had a great experience against Leicester and we could feel what difference it will make to our sport and to the game.

“We can’t wait to experience it again but we have a long pre-season to go and there’s quite a lot of days in between.” 

Tuchel cover 1

These relexations of the rules will arrive in time for the new Premier League season on August 13 as the 2021/22 season looks to welcome back fans.

Chelsea's European Championship winning season was mostly played behind closed doors, with Chelsea fans allowed in to watch their team lift the Champions League in Porto - however, at a reduced capacity.

Stamford Bridge will be back to full capacity for the Blues' opener against Crystal Palace.

Tuchel confused
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits his Excitement Ahead of Return of Fans for Premier League Season

0_Wayne-Hennessey
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set for Transfer Blow as Wayne Hennessey Chooses Burnley

E0zosVFXIAEPQ4k
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Henry Lawrence Will be Allowed to Leave on Loan Amid Wigan Athletic Interest

sipa_33490114 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Conor Gallagher Set to be Allowed to Leave Chelsea Amid Crystal Palace and Newcastle Interest

sipa_33857798
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Turn Attention to Robert Lewandowski

EynjFOfXEAUgwFE
Transfer News

Report: Myles Peart-Harris Set to Leave Chelsea This Summer

sipa_33164404
News

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic Reacts to 6-1 Pre-Season Win

sipa_33049455
News

Roman Abramovich Asks to Watch Chelsea's Pre-Season Win Over Peterborough