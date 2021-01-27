Thomas Tuchel on Thiago Silva & Christian Pulisic's influence following Chelsea arrival

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea duo Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic will be important to him getting his ideas across quickly to the side following his appointment.

The 47-year-old arrived at Chelsea on Tuesday on an 18 month contract, taking over from Frank Lampard who was fired after a poor run of results and performances.

Since arriving, Tuchel has had one training session and a fixture in less than 24 hours after his appointment.

And in his first match which was on Wednesday night against Wolves, his dominant side were held to a goalless draw as they lacked the cutting edge in front of goal.

It'll take time for Tuchel's ideas to come across, but having previously worked with Silva at PSG and Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel says they can help him getting his ideas across quicker, but admitted there is other players too who are familiar.

"Yeah but the funny thing is when you join a team in the middle of the season, I already know the likes of Kai [Havertz], Timo [Werner], Toni [Rudiger], I wanted many years to have N’Golo Kante in my team and now I have him here, also Olivier Giroud, we have a clear picture.

"I have been following the Premier League for many years both in Dortmund and in Paris so I have a clear picture of what the guys are capable of. To find a guy like Azpilicueta in your office is simply amazing because in the end I am also a fan off football.

"In Christian for sure I know very well what he is capable of. He had a big, big input, it was an unfair decision for him today to not start, I told him it was only because I know what he can bring from the bench. I am not sure sure what the others can do but I know you can bring things for us and absolutely change it for us.

"He did amazing and he told me at half time ‘coach, you have been pronouncing the name Azpi wrong’ so he helped me with that!"

