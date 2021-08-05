Thomas Tuchel Discusses Trevoh Chalobah's 'Impressive' Pre-Season Performances

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Trevoh Chalobah's pre-season performances after Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Mind Series.

Chalobah played an hour as the Blues blew a two goal lead to draw with Spurs, with many changes in the second half.

Speaking after the match, Tuchel admitted that he was impressed with Chalobah, who he had known previous to his time at Chelsea.

Chalobah has been the biggest surprise for the Blues in pre-season, looking impressive in a back three.

The defender, who can also operate in midfield, played at right back in the second half as Tuchel switched systems to a back four.

He did not look uncomfortable there and often stopped Spurs attacks in the second half before being replaced by Davide Zappacosta.

Speaking on Chalobah, Tuchel said: "We know him from Lorient and he did very well in pre-season as we wanted to continue in the back three. It was a good match."

Chalobah has previously been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer but has featured in every one of the Blues' pre-season matches.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the youngster as Chelsea look to bring in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and with Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen set to return for Chelsea, his playing time could be limited.

Next up for Chelsea is Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup and it will be interesting to see if Chalobah features beyond his pre-season stint.

