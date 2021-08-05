Thomas Tuchel on Villarreal And Unai Emery Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has spoken ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup final against Spanish opposition Villarreal.

The Blues have their first chance of silverware as they face Unai Emery's side next week.

Speaking to UEFA, Tuchel discussed the fixture.

"What nicer way to start the season than with a European final!" he said.

The Blues will face former Arsenal manager Emery in the final, who has an impressive record in the UEFA Europa League. Tuchel joked as he spoke about his respect for Emery, who the German replaced at Paris Saint-Germain.

Tuchel continued: "I have huge respect for Villarreal and Unai Emery. I mean, they will have to call (the UEFA Europa League) the Unai Emery Trophy soon!



"I think they will approach this game feeling they have nothing to lose. We will do all we can to take the trophy, though."



Tuchel also confirmed that his side will play an in-house match to build fitness as they prepare for the Super Cup.

"On Saturday morning we have an in-house game to give them some minutes. Sunday is off for everybody and from Monday we more or less start the preparation for (the Super Cup) Wednesday." he said.

The Blues will have their first chance at silverware when they face Villarreal and will be looking to bring the trophy to Stamford Bridge, having failed on the previous two occassions - against Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in 2012 and 2013.

