Thomas Tuchel on What Chelsea Expect Ahead of Burnley Clash

Thomas Tuchel has discussed what his Chelsea side are expecting from Burnley as they face off in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues sit third in the Premier League table, with it looking like a battle to finish in the Champions League places for Tuchel's men.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, Tuchel revealed what he is expecting from the encounter at Turf Moor.

IMAGO / PA Images

“Very different, fair enough. Every team has it’s style. They have huge success throughout the years, very consistent in what they are doing and how they approach the games," he said. "It is very physical and very direct. It’s very direct upfront. A lot of crosses, very dangerous in set pieces. That’s why we think we know what is coming.

"Still, we hold ourselves back and don’t allow too much to predict. Who knows exactly what is coming? In the end it is to enable the players to find answers on the pitch and not today in the meeting."

IMAGO / PA Images

The head coach continued to reflect on Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Burnley in the previous clash back in November, where Kai Havertz's opener was cancelled out by a Jay Rodriguez strike.

I think we played a very good match, we had a look into it (at home to Burnley)," he continued. "How we did it, how we created chances. We created a lot but struggled to score the second and third goal to decide the match.

"We were punished in the end with a very typical Burnley goal which we could not defend. That’s more or less the story. Performance wise, very happy. Results wise, we are looking for a better outcome tomorrow.”

