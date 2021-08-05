Thomas Tuchel Discusses Ross Barkley Selection Snub in Tottenham Match

Thomas Tuchel has opened up on what the future holds for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley aftrer he was not selected against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues drew 2-2 in their final match of pre-season but Barkley did not make the squad.

Speaking following the game, Tuchel explained the decision.

Photo by Justin Parry / SPP/Sipa USA

"It was a non-selection." Tuchel said "On Sunday we wrote the names down and we had 42 players in the building on Monday. So from then on we had to take decisions to provide quality and intelligent training for the three groups that below to us."

The midfielder featured against Arsenal but looked off the pace whilst Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Danny Drinkwater have impressed in pre-season under Tuchel.

"Ross had his chance to play one half against Arsenal, the same as Danny Drinkwater. We had the impression that Ruben deserves to be on the pitch today agian and we wanted to give Bakayoko the chance to play." Tuchel continued.

The Chelsea boss has a difficult job now of deciding who will be part of his Chelsea squad ahead of the new season and the Blues heirarchy will have an even more difficulty job as they attempt to find moves for those who are surplus to requirements.

"Maybe it's unfair to judge them because we don't know them very well but everybody has had the chance to show up in a game. We played some friendlies against Bournemouth and Peterborough so we had a clear picture of those guys. We wanted to see Baka to know what he was capable of." Tuchel said as he looked at more players during Chelsea's match against Tottenham.

