Thomas Tuchel on Why Chelsea Youngsters Will Not Play vs Plymouth Argyle in FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that it is not the time to play Chelsea's youngsters against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round tie.

This comes despite the League One club travelling to Stamford Bridge as huge underdogs on Saturday.

Speaking to the press via the Guardian, Tuchel admitted that the match would not see him give minutes to Chelsea's youngsters.

imago1009370457h (1)

When asked about whether games like this in the FA Cup would be a good opportunity for Chelsea to hand minutes to their academy stars, Tuchel said: “In general yes, but tomorrow is not about youngsters.

Read More

"Tomorrow is about being ready again after a one-week break. It’s not about youngsters’ playing time tomorrow. With all respect, I like the guys but they play today with the academy and they need to make sure their team wins this game. The professional squad will take care of the game tomorrow.”

This comes as a blow to Xavi Simons, Harvey Vale and Charlie Webster, who have all been in first team training with the Blues leading up to the match.

imago1008971757h

Instead, the youngsters will be hoping to travel to Abu Dhabi with Tuchel's first team as they search for experience in football at their young ages.

Vale was denied a move on loan to Huddersfield Town in the Championship during the January transfer window as it was reported that Tuchel had plans for him this season and the Blues could still use their younger players leading into the second half of the campaign.

imago1008971757h
