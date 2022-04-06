Thomas Tuchel wasn't in confident mood when asked if Chelsea could complete the comeback against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Chelsea were put on the brink of European exit on Wednesday night after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Carlo Ancelotti's side at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

Karim Benzema's hat-trick punished a woeful Blues defensive display, which saw Edouard Mendy produce a howler in the opening minutes of the second half.

Kai Havertz pulled a goal back to put the Blues back in the tie, but the wastefulness in front of goal and Thibaut Courtois keeping the hosts out, saw Real head into the second leg with a commanding advantage.

IMAGO / PA Images

It's now back to back home defeats for Chelsea, the second time under Tuchel's tutelage, and the German believes the tie is now over.

When asked at full-time if the tie is still alive, he replied: "No."

Tuchel was pressed on whether or not that was the right message to send to his team after consecutive losses.

He added: "If you want to put it on this sentence, put it on this sentence. I worry more about Southampton than I worry about Real Madrid in the next week. There is my focus. Today, is this alive? No. With this performance. First of all, we need to play Southampton and if we don’t get our heads straight and mentality right we will not win in Southampton. And then this tie is not alive.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"If things change, maybe, but how many clubs in worldwide football won with three goals difference? How often did this happen? So maybe we should be realistic and should not get fatalistic and think that I give the wrong message. Let’s be honest. We are competitive and need to find our competitive spirit and our quality and then we can hope."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube