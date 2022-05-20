Thomas Tuchel Opens Up on How to Improve Chelsea's N'Golo Kante's Fitness

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was questioned on how he could improve star midfielder N'Golo Kante's fitness after his side's 1-1 draw with Leicester on Thursday evening.

The French international had missed his side's previous three Premier League games due to an unknown injury that many put down to lack of fitness.

That being said, the 31-year-old is known for having one of the best gas tanks in world football, famously being a nightmare to encounter as an opposition player.

Speaking after his side's midweek draw, the German tactician was questioned on how he could improve his midfielder's fitness, to which he replied:

"Last year, I think in the last five matches of the Champions League they handed him the trophy," as quoted by football.london. "I think they handed it to him even before the match.

"This is huge for us to solve it. I don't play him but it's a fact we miss him a lot and he brings something unqiue in world football. He can lift everybody up and make the difference."

Tuchel went on to insist that the star is essential to his side and every big team needs a player like him.

"He can make the difference but he can only make the difference on the pitch and at the top level, this is our target for him. He is one of the very best midfielders in the world.

"Because he is not in the spotlight, he is even more important of the team. He has the mentality of a water carrier and this makes the difference. Big teams need this. It's why everyone loves to play with him."

