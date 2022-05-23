Thomas Tuchel Optimistic of Todd Boehly's £4.25BN Takeover of Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to the new chapter in Chelsea's history as Todd Boehly edges closer to completing a £4.25 billion takeover of the club.

Chelsea ended the season in third place in the Premier League with two trophies won - Super Cup and Club World Cup. But the work doesn't stop for the Blues despite the campaign being over. There is still more pressing matters.

The takeover. That is set to be completed in the coming days this week. This will allow the Blues to begin their summer plans as Tuchel looks to shape his squad for next season and a Premier League title challenge.

IMAGO / PA Images

Boehly is set to heavily invest in the first-team and more detailed talks are expected to follow in the coming weeks once the takeover is formally wrapped up.

Tuchel has already identified his targets for the new owners', confirming: "We have clear ideas for the profiles and characteristic of these players. It is not like you put a name on the list and then you get the player. You have to convince the player, you have to speak to other clubs and convince yourself this is the player, so there is normally a lot of work and it will be the same to be competitive next season, while, like everybody else, tries to close the gap to us, while the two top teams are what they are. A benchmark of consistency.

"This is the situation and from there we do our very best to be competitive because this is what we want to be."

IMAGO / PA Images

With a rebuild expected on the field at Chelsea, it is also the end and start of a new era with Roman Abramovich's ownership coming to an end.

Tuchel admitted it hasn't quite sunk in yet and knows it could be a struggle to adapt, but is optimistic with the future that awaits with Boehly and co.

"I think it will sink in over the next few days that it was like this," said the Chelsea head coach of Abramovich's imminent departure.

"I struggle to adapt to the new situation. It is there and it is close, in theory, but it is not.

"I hope it will be (optimistic under Boehly) and I think it will then feel more like a new era when things get started and the new season kicks in."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube