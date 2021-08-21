August 21, 2021
Thomas Tuchel: Outgoings at Chelsea This Summer Not Easy Despite Lukaku Arrival

An honest assessment from the Chelsea manager.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes the signing of Romelu Lukaku shows the club's intent to always improve but insists losing players is far from easy. 

Only two names have arrived through the doors this summer at Stamford Bridge; Marcus Bettinelli joined on a free transfer and Romelu Lukaku returned to the club in a blockbuster £97.5 million transfer from Inter Milan

To balance the books and trim the squad, Tuchel has seen many players depart, either on loan deals or permanently.

Tuchel recently revealed he had 42 players to contend with and manage during pre-season as the players returned to training in staggers following international involvement at the European Championships and Copa America. 

Slowly but surely the size of the group has decreased. Emerson Palmieri joined Lyon on loan for the season, while Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud made permanent switches to AS Roma and AC Milan respectively. 

They are just three names of many who have departed, and they won't be the last with the window still open for another week or so (August 31).

Although Tuchel is forming his squad after his first pre-season at Chelsea, he remains adamant that losing individuals isn't easy for the dressing room but accepts change has to happen for the Blues to continue evolving into a side which wants to compete for every trophy possible. 

What Thomas Tuchel said

"You might think it was easy to lose them, but every loss from the group means something to the energy, to the chemistry, with whom were they are friends? With whom did they connect? Who were they pushing? Who was pushing them?" Tuchel said on outgoings this summer, as quoted by football.london.

"Guys like Emerson, like Tammy Abraham, like Oli Giroud. They were hugely involved in this group and a big part of the success. But change is a process.

"Once you bring players for the amount of money but also of the status and the quality (of Lukaku) then of course expectations do not get lower. It’s actually the same for us. My expectations do not get lower so let’s be positive about it and do our best."

More Chelsea Coverage

Thomas Tuchel: Outgoings at Chelsea This Summer Not Easy Despite Lukaku Arrival

