Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea Demands Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has outlined his demands as his team prepare to face Arsenal in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Blues go into the match after reaching the FA Cup final with a victory over Crystal Palace.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel has outlined what he demands from his side ahead of the London derby.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

When asked if he believes that Chelsea are safe in third position, Tuchel disagreed with suggestions from the press.

“I am a bit afraid that I don’t share your opinion about what is sure and what is not! Sure we don’t become second, sure we don’t finish fourth - I’m not sure about it until the season is finished," he said.

The Blues boss continued to encourage his side to fight until the end of the season, outlining what they must do.

"We will fight hard. We have a crucial four matches coming in another short period of time within like two weeks - Arsenal, West Ham, Man United, Everton. Two home, two away. Crucial matches given the task where we want to be and what we want to achieve," he continued.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The German finished by demanding his team play a physical game and challenge themselves tomorrow against the Gunners.

He said: "We want to play a physical game again tomorrow, want to demand again from the team. I accept it is very demanding and challenging for everybody but at the same time it’s what you sign up for when you sign up for Chelsea.

"We demand special things, we want to be a special group. We have to trust the players can overcome again and compete with teams who are maybe have more days to prepare, less games in their legs and still on us to push the standards and level.”

