Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea's Ambition as He Tells Squad to Push Themselves to Limit

Thomas Tuchel has outlined Chelsea's ambition as he tells his squad to push themselves to their limit towards the end of the season. 

Chelsea have already lifted the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup this season but remain ambitious for trophies.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash at Crystal Palace, Tuchel outlined their ambitions for the end of the season run in.

imago1008971361h

When asked about what he wants his side to achieve by the end of the season, Tuchel said: "Go step by step in any competition. We won’t start judging competitions now."

Read More

The head coach is focused in the task at hand as they take on Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace side, who have been impressive this season as they sit comfortably in mid table.

"The most important game is against Crystal Palace then after that we go again switching competitions which is a good sign because it tells us we are in many competitions," Tuchel continued.

"We can’t get less passionate about what we do. Let’s keep going and push ourselves to the limit.”

Despite sitting 16 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League, Chelsea have made it to the Carabao Cup final and will face Liverpool at Wembley at the end of February.

The Blues are also into the round of 16 in the Champions League, as well as the fifth round of the FA Cup as they look to add to their success of this season with even more silverware.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009382806h
News

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea's Ambition as He Tells Squad to Push Themselves to Limit

By Nick Emms
1 minute ago
imago1009363139h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Hakim Ziyech's Role at Chelsea

By Nick Emms
31 minutes ago
imago1009382806h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Decision to Change Up Systems to Get the Most Out of Chelsea Squad

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago1006751991h (1)
News

'Mendy Still Our No. One' - Tuchel Confirms Kepa's Impressive Form Doesn't Guarantee Starting Spot at Chelsea

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago1009955401h
News

Chelsea Handed Carabao Cup Final Boss as Diogo Jota Doubtful for Liverpool

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago0039475070h
News

Tuchel Responds to Questions Over Chelsea Forward Hudson-Odoi Changing International Allegiance

By Jago Hemming
2 hours ago
imago1009095444h
News

Thomas Tuchel Highlights Importance of Having Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the Squad

By Jago Hemming
3 hours ago
imago1006756407h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Kepa Arrizabalaga for Chelsea Performances in Edouard Mendy Absence

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago