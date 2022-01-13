Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea's Ambitions as Blues Reach Carabao Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea can't just demand and expect to win trophies, but it is their ambition to win silverware.

In his first 12 months in charge at Stamford Bridge since taking over in 2021 Tuchel become the first manager in the club's history to guide Chelsea to the final of each of the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

This came after Chelsea sealed a 3-0 aggregate win on Wednesday night against Tottenham following a 1-0 victory in the second leg to reach the Carabao Cup final.

It's a phenomenal record from the German, who won the Champions League but suffered FA Cup final heartbreak.

IMAGO / Sportimage

They are now one game away from lifting the Carabao Cup as they await Arsenal or Liverpool in next month's final at Wembley.

It could be their first trophy of the season, but that could also come in the United Arab Emirates next month as they jet off to the Middle East for the Club World Cup.

Tuchel knows the expectations at the Chelsea, a pressure he enjoys, but he can only give his best to match the demands which he described is a 'long process'.

"I don’t think so," replied Tuchel to it being more important at Chelsea to reach finals and win trophies, as quoted by football.london.

"I come from a club where it was very very important to win trophies. Defined itself for trophies. It is good that we are not shy to say we want to win it and we want to be in finals and want to win finals.

"This is the ambition. I don’t think we can demand and simply expect to win any title that is available.

"We should not be arrogant and should respect any competition and any opponent. We do what we do and we enjoy that we play in an ambitious club and this is a gift because the club sharpens the mentality of the players and the club sharpens the attitude and this is nothing that you can invent from one day to the other and this is a long process.

"This is what we find here and this makes us happy because we are all competitive and so we are giving our best and this is what the club demands from us and from there we go."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube