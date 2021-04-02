Thomas Tuchel outlines Chelsea's approach to summer transfer window

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will remain patient ahead of the summer transfer window.

Clubs are still feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the approach teams will take this summer will remain unclear until the start of the window.

Chelsea went all-out last summer, splashing in excess of £220 million on new signings and Tuchel will get his first full window in charge of the Blues this summer.

They have already been linked with several stars including Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero, who will leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

Romelu Lukaku has also been linked as a possible option for the Blues. (Photo by Piero Cruciatti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Tuchel was asked by reporters about the window but looked to focus on the rest of the season as Chelsea remain patient in their strategy.

He said: "Honestly we have to wait. It's another strange situation with the pandemic worldwide. It is necessary that we as a club need to adapt and be patient. Is there even a market? How does it look? What can we invest in? Are there even chances to generate money? Is there interest in our players? Do other clubs have the capacity to buy players from us? Are we able to buy and do we want to?

"So the situation is not clear and so for me, it's best to be patient and I agree with the club in this to not lose our head. We have to fully trust the guys we have.

"We have eight decisive weeks coming full of decisive matches in which we can achieve three big goals for us. My trust and full concentration are on the players that are here.

"Everything else we will have time for. Now is the moment for the players to show we can trust them. Am I a happy coach right now? Yes, I am because I have a full squad, am at a top club and have a top team. So I am very relaxed."

Tuchel refused to comment on the transfer speculation linking Haaland and Aguero with moves to Chelsea.

