Thomas Tuchel outlines Chelsea's Champions League target after Crystal Palace win

Thomas Tuchel is targeting a Champions League spot this season but knows it will be 'tough to the very end' for his Chelsea side.

Chelsea got back on the winning trail in the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

A Christian Pulisic brace plus goals from Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma extended Chelsea's unbeaten start on the road under Tuchel. 

The win ensures they keep in contention for a top four spot with seven games to play, and Tuchel insists his side need to focus on themselves ahead of the season run-in.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "The challenge was to finish in the top four. There is still a long way to go. We need results and wins. We had a setback last week but now is not the moment to look at other results. 

"We have managed to close the gap and now we are in the middle of the race. Our target is to finish but it will be tough to the very end."

Tuchel was pleased with Chelsea's aggressive approach in south London which saw them score two early goals to settle the nerves. 

He added: "The first half an hour was excellent.

“We were very hungry, very aggressive and got a lot of recoveries in the final third. It was a deserved lead.

“After 35 minutes we dropped a little in position and got a little bit sloppy. We continued like this a little in the second half but it was a good reaction after their goal. We created a lot of chances and didn’t concede any big chances.

“Clearly we had many chances today. The guys were hungry and creative. We had a lot of good runs and good movement. We put pressure on ourselves to have the right response. It was a step in the right direction.

