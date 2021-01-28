Thomas Tuchel outlines Chelsea's January transfer plans

Thomas Tuchel isn't planning on bringing any new names through the door at Chelsea this month.

He was only appointed on Tuesday as the new Head Coach replacing Frank Lampard and only has a couple of days to make transfer decisions ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Tuchel's opening game in charge ended in a 0-0 draw against Wolves in Wednesday night, which would've gave him an early indication, not much, of his side. after taking over less than 24 hours prior to kick-off.

Chelsea spent heavily in the summer, spending in excess of £220 million on big stars such as Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva.

And Tuchel isn't planning on bringing any new names in just yet.

"No, [no gaps to fill] but it is hard for me to judge right now. I am very happy with what I have seen so far with both trainings and the game yesterday. The performance, the attitude and the talent and potential.

"The squad is not too big. N'Golo Kante came back today so we have 22 players and plus the goalkeepers.

"That is regarding our programme with three competitions, that is absolutely not too much. I have the feeling that as of right now the guys deserve to be trusted and I want to trust everybody.

"If a possibility comes along that we all agree on making us stronger right away, then okay we will not hesitate I am sure. But it's not like we have the absolute need to do something, absolutely not."

Billy Gilmour has been linked with a loan move away from the club this month, while Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has been linked with a switch to Chelsea.

On his arrival, Tuchel was also asked about why he chose to join the Blues.

"Why not? It was the opportunity with one of the biggest clubs in the world in the most competitive leagues in the world," he added.

"We felt like we should absolutely not miss the chance to join the Chelsea family. It was a pretty easy choice."

