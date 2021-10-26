    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea's 'Next Priority' Ahead of Southampton Clash

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed his side's priorities as the Blues prepare to face Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

    Tuchel's side will be looking to progress further in the competition as they hunt for the first piece of domestic silverware under the German following a Champions League triumph last campaign.

    Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel outlined his priorities for the season.

    He said: "I’m not sure I have priorities because who says that we can select from the trophies? But who knows? 

    "When we compete on Tuesday, I am more in the spirit right now that what I like about the team is when we play, we play and we push ourselves to the limit on this very special matchday. This will be now on Tuesday against Southampton.

    "But I agree with you, sometimes you can never be fully sure, do you interrupt a good flow, is it better to keep every body playing to keep the momentum going, or is it a moment to give some players a rest? 

    "Listen, we have an excellent department at Cobham who help us making these decisions, like the guys analysing, monitoring, treat the players. Everybody can put their heads together and make decisions because we have to admit we have the late game on Wednesday and the early game on Saturday and now another one on Tuesday. 

    "So it is very likely we have some changes. At the moment I am happy that everyone who plays, plays with the same style and intensity. How many changes I do not know."

