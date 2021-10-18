    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea's Problem Which has Been Ongoing for 'Many, Many Weeks'

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has revealed a problem that he has noticed in his Chelsea squad that has been happening for 'many, many weeks'.

    The Blues battled to beat London rivals Brentford 1-0 on Saturday and were lucky to escape with three points.

    Speaking after the match via football.london, Tuchel outlined a problem with his Chelsea squad.

    sipa_35593230 (1)

    He said: "We lacked a bit of position today, otherwise we had some half chances - it is maybe the same song we sing for many, many weeks.

    “We put a lot of effort into every part of the game. It is not only about scoring, it is about defending, counter-pressing, escaping the pressure and today it was a big subject to collect second and third balls in midfield.

    “We put a lot of effort in to get a performance like this for 65 or 70 minutes and we do this as a team, so sometimes we lack a bit of composure and maybe we are not too relaxed in front of goal.

    sipa_35594364 (1)

    “That is the price we pay. We have the quality and we trust our guys and we are able to score more goals.”

    The German will be hoping to put things right and help his side improve as they battle for the Premier League title this season.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    Tuchel confused
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea's Problem Which has Been Ongoing for 'Many, Many Weeks'

    36 seconds ago
    sipa_35373793 (3)
    Transfer News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Determined' to Leave Chelsea With Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich on Standby

    30 minutes ago
    pjimage (41)
    News

    Chelsea Handed Boost as Two Players Return to Training Ahead of Malmo Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35322384 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Contract Talks 'Set to Continue' Amid Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG & Juventus Interest

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35184698 (2)
    News

    Revealed: The Changes to Chelsea's Festive Period Premier League Schedule

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35531388
    News

    Sevilla Director Reveals Chelsea's Jules Kounde Bid Was 'Most Important' in History

    2 hours ago
    sipa_32329061
    News

    'I Always Have My Say on Everything' - Zsolt Low Reveals His Role Under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35594364 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Wants His Side to Have Composure in Front of Goal After Brentford Win

    3 hours ago