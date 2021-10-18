Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea's Problem Which has Been Ongoing for 'Many, Many Weeks'

Thomas Tuchel has revealed a problem that he has noticed in his Chelsea squad that has been happening for 'many, many weeks'.

The Blues battled to beat London rivals Brentford 1-0 on Saturday and were lucky to escape with three points.

Speaking after the match via football.london, Tuchel outlined a problem with his Chelsea squad.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He said: "We lacked a bit of position today, otherwise we had some half chances - it is maybe the same song we sing for many, many weeks.

“We put a lot of effort into every part of the game. It is not only about scoring, it is about defending, counter-pressing, escaping the pressure and today it was a big subject to collect second and third balls in midfield.

“We put a lot of effort in to get a performance like this for 65 or 70 minutes and we do this as a team, so sometimes we lack a bit of composure and maybe we are not too relaxed in front of goal.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“That is the price we pay. We have the quality and we trust our guys and we are able to score more goals.”

The German will be hoping to put things right and help his side improve as they battle for the Premier League title this season.

