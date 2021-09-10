Thomas Tuchel Outlines Demands to Chelsea Squad for Aston Villa Contest

Thomas Tuchel won't accept any excuses from his Chelsea side if they are to underperform against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Chelsea welcome Dean Smith's side to Stamford Bridge in their first game back since the international break.

They are yet to be beaten in the league this season, winning two and drawing one, and will face a stern test from Villa at the weekend.

Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic but will have Romelu Lukaku available.

Despite Chelsea stars jetting back from all corners of the globe, Tuchel is demanding the best from his players and wants the best performance from his team, and won't accept any excuses for anything less.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We don’t do it for the first time but it feels awkward, it is demanding," said Tuchel on Friday about the state of his squad following the return of is players from international duty.

"Normally you build up a feeling for your group, for your players, what they need, what they don’t need and you navigate through a week like this once you have your group of six/seven players here for two weeks and you only play in little groups, fill it up with academy guys if they are here.

"Yesterday (Thursday) and today (Friday) the building was more full, today was the first day. Everybody did it, it is not the nicest situation. You lack the feeling, the rhythm. Everybody comes from a very demanding trip, demanding games, different styles of playing and experiences.

"In the end once we enter the meeting room to watch video sequences from us and Aston Villa, I demand full focus and concentration. This is what we are up to. We play on the highest level, we play for Chelsea. When you arrive on the Friday morning, no matter if you are tired you accept it. No matter how distracted, how tough your trip was - accept it, be focused, fully motivated.

"This is how I felt the team was on the training pitch, we pushed them not to give any wrong impression that we still are too soft and talking too much about how difficult this is. This is the obstacle to overcome, the challenge for tomorrow. We want to be on the highest level and will not accept any excuses."

