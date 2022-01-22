Thomas Tuchel Outlines Demands to His Players if They Play for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea squad what the demands are if they are to play for the club.

The Blues have dropped their standards in the Premier League in recent weeks, falling to 12 points behind Man City.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel has said what he demands if players are to play for the club.

If you play, if you work for Chelsea, you give your very best on a daily basis and that guarantees that you come in the right shape, right attitude, right mentality to games," he said.

"Being part of Chelsea is being competitive every single day, with the right mindset and attitude. The next game is always the most important. Everything has huge influence."

The Blues boss continued to explain what him and his backroom staff do to be the very best and help their side win their matches.

"We will select teams and make sure the process and atmosphere is right on the daily basis so we can increase the chances to win games. This is what we do." he said.

Chelsea face London rivals Spurs on Sunday as they look to return to winning ways, knowing that a loss will see the Blues fall into a top four battle just a month after sitting top of the Premier League table.

A tough December schedule saw Tuchel's side fall well behind Manchester City and to third in the table.

