Thomas Tuchel Outlines How He Makes Sure Not to Overwork Mason Mount

Thomas Tuchel has discussed how he manages Mason Mounts workload and how he avoids overworking him.

The England international has risen quickly in the Chelsea ranks having become a firm starter for the club after returning from a loan spell at Derby County in 2019.

Mount has made a total of 112 appearances, scoring 17 goals in a Blues jersey since 2019.

Since then he has been labelled 'Mr. Chelsea', being a key player in a variety of Chelsea matches.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel insisted he keeps a close high on Mount's work rate and his fitness levels.

"We were very careful with him in pre-season, he did not start the game against Villarreal and then he started against Crystal Palace straight away.

"Sometimes we are a bit worried but on the other side he seems to deal so good with all the minutes and all the load that he has that it’s sometimes very hard to leave him out because he looks fresh, he comes with a smile.

"I would be more concerned if his face was straight and you feel some fatigue also mentally, but I don’t feel it.

"We are happy that he’s here and we will be careful like always with him."

Tuchel is confident in his analysis of the 22-year-old's physical condition and that if he wasn't, he wouldn't play him so frequently.

He added: "If we make him play, everybody – himself, me, the staff – is convinced that he’s perfectly fit and he’s ready to play, and then we judge him on the same level like always.

"That’s life at a top club. You can never rest, you can never look back and you have to deliver."

