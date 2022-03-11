Thomas Tuchel Outlines Importance for Chelsea to Maintain Trust Between Players & Staff During Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

Thomas Tuchel has outlined the importance of maintaining a sense of trust between the players and staff at Chelsea following the news that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government.

Chelsea were put up for sale on March 2 by Abramovich, but on Thursday the Club were thrown into dismay and chaos after the UK Government confirmed its decision to sanction Abramovich.

Chelsea boss Tuchel has since outlined the importance of maintaining trust between the players and staff at the club, speaking to the press, via football.london.

He said: "It's always the best way to carry on winning. Also, for us, it’s maybe in the moment a bit more difficult because of the noise. Some players will feel uncertainty. Some may be will be a bit frightened. Some will be concerned. It’s normal.

"And it's not only about the players. We have a lot of people on the staff at the club who are maybe also worried and scared and uncertain. That’s why it’s very important that we keep the trust and the belief within the training centre and in all of us."

The Blues put in an impressive performance despite the circumstances on Thursday evening as they ran out 3-1 winners against Norwich City.

Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring just minutes in before Mason Mount added a second.

Teemu Pukki got on the scoresheet for Norwich before Kai Havertz added a late third, doing brilliantly to finish from an N'Golo Kante pass.

Chelsea face Newcastle United on Sunday as Tuchel's side sit comfortably in third position in the Premier League table.

