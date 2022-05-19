Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Plans for Conor Gallagher & Armando Broja Ahead of Chelsea Returns

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel outlined his plans for Blues loanees Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja on Wednesday ahead of their returns at the end of the season.

The pair are currently out on loan at Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively and have both impressed at their new clubs.

imago1012048863h

Both are desperately sought after by their current clubs ahead of next season but both are expected to return to Stamford Bridge before making any decision on their future.

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek clash with Leicester on Thursday evening, Tuchel revealed his plans for both Gallagher and Broja ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“First of all they will come back because they are our players," he said at his side's pre-match press conference. "When we give them on loan we do this for them but also for us to have better players, more experienced players back.

"They are our players and I want to have them in pre-season and then we decide what’s going on.

imago1010377342h

"It’s heavily linked to them, to how they integrate and what they do and what our ideas are for them and what they want to reach.

"It’s heavily linked to our sanctions, situation around the club. It is too early to predict the future for them given the role of the whole season but they will be back for pre-season, that’s for sure."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011753618h
News

Brendan Rodgers on 'Outstanding Manager' Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1012055725h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Why Chelsea Have to Rebuild This Summer Not Improve

By Matt Debono9 hours ago
imago1011590547h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Does Not Trust' Ian Maatsen Ahead of Dortmund Loan

By Jago Hemming9 hours ago
imago1011113885h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

By Matt Debono9 hours ago
imago1011951047h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's 2021/22 Season Following FA Cup Final Defeat

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago
imago1011990643h
News

Timo Werner Ruled Out of Chelsea Clash Vs Leicester Due to Hamstring Injury

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago
imago1012059286h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals What He Got Up to After Chelsea's FA Cup Final Defeat

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago
imago1007476442h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Plans to Reintegrate Callum Hudson-Odoi & Ben Chilwell Into Chelsea Squad

By Jago Hemming11 hours ago