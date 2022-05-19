Thomas Tuchel Outlines Plans for Conor Gallagher & Armando Broja Ahead of Chelsea Returns

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel outlined his plans for Blues loanees Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja on Wednesday ahead of their returns at the end of the season.

The pair are currently out on loan at Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively and have both impressed at their new clubs.

Both are desperately sought after by their current clubs ahead of next season but both are expected to return to Stamford Bridge before making any decision on their future.

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek clash with Leicester on Thursday evening, Tuchel revealed his plans for both Gallagher and Broja ahead of the 2022/23 season.

“First of all they will come back because they are our players," he said at his side's pre-match press conference. "When we give them on loan we do this for them but also for us to have better players, more experienced players back.

"They are our players and I want to have them in pre-season and then we decide what’s going on.

"It’s heavily linked to them, to how they integrate and what they do and what our ideas are for them and what they want to reach.

"It’s heavily linked to our sanctions, situation around the club. It is too early to predict the future for them given the role of the whole season but they will be back for pre-season, that’s for sure."

