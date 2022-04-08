Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has outlined the reasons for his side's recent defensive struggles after defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid.

The Blues have struggled since they returned from the international break and have subsequently lost two consecutive games.

A 4-1 Premier League defeat at home to the Bees was followed by a 3-1 loss to Madrid just four days later, with both games being played at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of their trip to Southampton on Saturday, and revealed the reasons as to why they have struggled in defence as of late.

“Lack of confidence would be very surprising because there was no need for a lack of confidence. It was a very untypical first match to lose (vs Brentford) because we were 1-0 up and did not allow much up until then. The goals were very different that we conceded, they were not a pattern.

"We defended the last matches in a back four, both matches. Not to be fancy but not to be pinned with too many people in the defence against not enough strikers. Anything can have an influence on that.

"I don’t have this one answer. Some of the goals is also about individual behaviour, about behaviour in little groups - two or three players and how we behave.

"It is also about determination and investment defensively, how many sprints we are doing, how much do we invest defensively and do we have the determination and challenges to take care about ‘I don’t need help to win these challenges’ or ‘am I protected by the structure?’.

"It is good if nothing happens and you are protected but sometimes it gives you the feeling of ‘oh okay, if I don’t win it here then it will be a goal’. Maybe we are lacking this mentality in the last matches.

"That it is really, every little challenge matters. We need higher determination and investment in terms of high intensity runs against the ball. This is where we can improve.”

Chelsea's trip to the south coast will be their 30th match in the league this season, with the Blues looking to claim a spot in the top four.

