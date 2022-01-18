Thomas Tuchel Outlines Reasons for Decline in Chelsea's Form

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea's form may have not dipped had they had a full squad available following injury and Covid-19 disruption.

Chelsea suffered a major blow to any Premier League title hopes they had after a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

Tuchel's side are now 13 points behind the league leaders despite being top at the beginning of December.

Chelsea, unlike all of their league counterparts except Man City, have yet to have a game called off due to Covid-19 problems. They have had their share of problems with key players being sidelined, leaving Tuchel to cope and utilise whatever players he has available at his disposal.

IMAGO / Sportimage

They have managed fairly well it would be fair to say. Two defeats since the start of December, considering they have played Liverpool and Tottenham twice as well as Man City, isn't a bad return but the gap to City continues which highlights the gulf in class over a 38-game season.

But Tuchel has put his finger on what the cause of their dip has been, struggling to beat the likes of Everton and Brighton last month.

The Chelsea head coach said: "I think we had the full squad available, if you have this you create a certain energy and atmosphere to carry you through the season and make you overperform. We should not make the mistake and talk ourself into underperformance. It is still performance and we struggled with circumstances we cannot influence. It's simply like this but it's the same trust in our players, the same belief in our club and what we do, the process. We struggle a bit with results. Every game is very different.

“All the last matches we play against Man City were 50/50 matches. We won three. All could have gone the other way. There was a fine margin on our side. The one at Stamford Bridge was maybe the most deserved win for City. On this day we were not good enough, me included. (On Saturday) I saw a 50/50 match where we had still room to improve. If we score the first goal I think we have a huge chance to win the game.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“It’s a bit boring for myself because key players have key behaviours, they do key things for clubs and dressing rooms and that’s why you need them. That’s what brings you through a season. City is overperforming at the very maximum. If you want to close the gap you admit where you come from. We were never shy to say it, to try it. You need to overperform. We need everybody. This does not mean we do not trust players on the pitch. It’s very different if you earn it, have to earn it in a squad of 21 players at full strength, fully available.

"In the last weeks we had the feeling that if you have a negative Covid test, if you are a defender you just play. You are pushed to play, rushed to play. If you make yourself work, I don’t know if we had the chance to play the back five in the same line-up. I think you end up maybe in September or August. Maybe it’s not, it feels like that. You lack a bit of routine, automatic behaviour. It is very very normal. For the circumstances which we are in, that is not our fault. I am happy where the team is, how we play and behave. There is no need to doubt the process, to doubt the team in what we do. We are still strong and will bounce back.”

