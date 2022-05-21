Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Pays Tribute to Roy Hodgson Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Watford

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel paid homage to Watford manager Roy Hodgson ahead of the two side's clash on the final day of the season on Sunday.

At 74-years-old, Hodgson has had a managerial career that has spanned 46 years in which time he has managed the likes of England, Liverpool and Inter Milan.

Speaking ahead of his side's weekend clash with Watford, Tuchel was asked as to whether he can see himself coaching at Hodgson's age.

"I don’t feel that old – and he does not look that old. I’m happy to meet him again. I met him once before we played against each other. I met him here in London in a round to discuss performance which was very nice.

"I was coach of Dortmund at the time I think and he was very impressive, super friendly, a gentleman and very open in sharing his point of view and his opinions.

"It is nice to be at the sideline with him. If it is his last game he deserves full credit for his career and it is impressive that at this kind of age he still has the energy and commitment and the love for the game.

"I think it can happen to me to be very honest, but let’s see."

The two sides will face off on Sunday at 2pm as Chelsea look to officially seal third place in the league.

Watford's fate has already been decided, as they are set for relegation at the end of the season.

