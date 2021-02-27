Thomas Tuchel: Picture is not finished at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea have a long way to go until the 'picture is finished'.

Since his arrival at the end of January, Chelsea have made a flying start under the German boss.

They are yet to suffer defeat, winning six and drawing two of their eight matches under Tuchel's tutelage.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea have put themselves in a favourable position in the league as they sit just outside of the Premier League after an upturn in form.

Tuchel knows that he passed his two biggest tests against Spurs and Atletico Madrid, but says there is still lots to work on to continue making Chelsea a hard team to beat.

He said: "Yes, we won both of them and both in away games. I think it is not a pleasure to play against us but the picture is not finished. There's still a long way to go and we have a lot of things to improve on. This is a good message and good news.

"There's no other way than to stay hungry and improve every day. We need to do this as there's a lot of things to improve. I can clearly feel the attitude and energy on the pitch that we have a strong bond, that we have strong competitors in our group. That makes us hard to beat.

"I feel strongly that football is a team effort. That you can be more than just eleven individuals or 16-18 individuals as a squad. This is what we want to create and to focus on besides tactics, technical and tricks that you can invent or not.

"The most important thing is that we have a strong group and this is the mentality that we feel on the sidelines when I coach the team, when I observe the matches. This is the best feeling we can have. We are in a good way but it is not finished."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube