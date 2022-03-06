Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel: Players Showed They Deserve to Play for Chelsea After Burnley Win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that his players showed they deserve to play after a huge 4-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Kai Havertz bagged a brace along with goals from Reece James and Christian Pulisic to see Chelsea come out winners.

Speaking to Chelsea's media channels after the match, Tuchel heaped praise upon his players and admitted they proved they deserved to play for the club.

He said: "It shows the guys have what it takes to play for Chelsea, it shows obviously the environment to focus on football because we believe we are allowed to focus on football as good as possible."

This comes after the German head coach labelled the performance as 'good', despite a struggle in the first-half.

He said: "The first goal helped us. In these matches that are so tight, that obviously gives you a lot of confidence.

"It’s a good performance overall because it’s not easy to come to Turf Moor. It was a good team performance, very focused. It improves my impression that we’re constantly getting better and better. We deserved to win and it was a very good second half."

The Blues could not break down Sean Dyche's side and were unlucky not to be behind at the break, with Thiago Silva pulling off a goal-line clearance to keep Chelsea level.

Up next for the Blues is a home clash against Newcastle, who secured three points against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

