Thomas Tuchel Plays Down Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Brace in Draw Against Wolves

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has played down striker Romelu Lukaku's brace in his side's 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The Belgian striker made his second Premier League start for the Blues since February, having been replaced recently up front by German international Kai Havertz.

Lukaku's first goal on the weekend also marked his first league goal of 2022, having not scored since December 2021.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel was asked about Lukaku's involvement in his side's win, but the German manager was reluctant to dish out too much praise.

“Good performance, but it’s not the moment to talk about individual performances," he said, as quoted by Bobby Vincent. "We do this as a team and we lost crucial points. This is not the moment."

Tuchel went on to discuss, at his post-match press conference, his analysis of Chelsea's performance on Saturday.

"We showed discipline over most moments of the first half. In situations we touch too much risk.

"That costed us some dangerous moments at the end of the first half. We were unlucky not to score, unsure if it was a foul in the first half. Reminded the players at half time to stick to the plan.

"We were 2-0 up and against we took too much risk. We invited the counter-attacks and big chances.

"Once you do this you lose confidence and invite the opponent to smell something is possible when it is unnecessary."

