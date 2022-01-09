Thomas Tuchel Plays Down Talk Over Lewis Hall's Performance in Chelsea's 5-1 Win Over Chesterfield

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has played down any talk overhyping youngster Lewis Hall following his impressive debut in the west London side's 5-1 win over Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

The 17-year-old, who has been a part of the Blues academy since under-8 level, stood in at centre-back to replace absentees Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva.

In a performance where he earned himself an assist for Romelu Lukaku's goal, Hall was involved in three of the Blues' five goals on the day.

Speaking after the game, Thomas Tuchel played down any talk overhyping the youngster in an attempt to make sure he doesn't get overwhelmed by talk.

"It's good," he said, as quoted by Adam Newson. "There is no need to talk it down artificially but there is no need to get super overwhelmed because we played against a fifth division team and he is part of a strong squad."

Tuchel did, however, go on to back up Hall's performance by insisting he 'deserved to start' against Chesterfield due to his attitude on the training pitch.

"It was his performance in general and his attitude in training. The quality he showed was very calm and very good in our possession games and the little games he trained in.

"We never really trained with the full squad so it was more small-sided games but he was good.

"He deserved to start and we needed a pause for Toni (Rudgier), Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and Marcos (Alonso) in defence and that's why.

"We had three defenders left and he was one of them. It was very clear what we demand from the players in the position and that helps them."

