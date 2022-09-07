Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel ‘Pleaded’ With Todd Boehly to Be Given a Second Chance at Chelsea

A report has come out claiming that Thomas Tuchel was left 'totally' shocked by being sacked by Chelsea's new owners.

The news that Thomas Tuchel has been sacked as Chelsea's manager came as a shock to a lot of people.

Yes, his performances early on in the season have been less than ideal but he's working with a new squad.

However, Todd Boehly clearly isn't messing around and he wants someone that he feels can rejuvenate one of the most expensive squads in world football.

mauricio pochettino Zinedine Zidane

Graham PotterMauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane are all said to be in the running for the job.

However, the Brighton and Hove Albion boss looks to be Boehly's favourite with the American set to meet the Englishman today.

Thomas Tuchel Shocked By Sacking

Even though fans didn't see this news coming, a lot of people assume that Tuchel must've had an idea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite that though, Mirror Football, via CFCPys, has reported that Tuchel was reportedly left 'totally shocked' after he was sacked on a brutal 10-minute phone call.

The report also states that the German even pleaded with Boehly to be given a second chance to turn things around.

Thomas Tuchel Champions League

If this is true then it's honestly very sad as Tuchel has given Chelsea fans so much joy over the past few years and for it to end like this is heartbreaking.

Whatever happens, Tuchel will be considered a Chelsea legend for all that he has achieved during his relatively short time as Chelsea's manager.

 Read More Chelsea Stories

mauricio pochettino Zinedine Zidane
News

Breaking: Chelsea Want to Speak to Mauricio Pochettino & Zinedine Zidane After Sacking Thomas Tuchel

By Charlie Webb
Graham Potter
News

Graham Potter Favourite to Become Chelsea’s New Manager

By Charlie Webb
Graham Potter
News

Chelsea Approach Brighton To Talk To Graham Potter

By Connor Dossi-White
Graham Potter
Features/Opinions

Mauricio Pochettino Or Graham Potter - Who Should Replace Thomas Tuchel?

By Luka Foley
Graham Potter
News

BREAKING: Chelsea Prepared to Meet Graham Potter’s Exit Clause

By Charlie Webb
Thomas Tuchel vs Southampton
News

BREAKING: Thomas Tuchel Has Been Sacked By Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Open Contract Talks With Mason Mount

By Stephen Smith
Kalidou Koulibaly and Bruno Petkovic
Match Coverage

'It Clearly Just Wasn't Our Day' - Christian Pulisic On Zagreb Defeat

By Stephen Smith