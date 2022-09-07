Thomas Tuchel ‘Pleaded’ With Todd Boehly to Be Given a Second Chance at Chelsea

The news that Thomas Tuchel has been sacked as Chelsea's manager came as a shock to a lot of people.

Yes, his performances early on in the season have been less than ideal but he's working with a new squad.

However, Todd Boehly clearly isn't messing around and he wants someone that he feels can rejuvenate one of the most expensive squads in world football.

Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane are all said to be in the running for the job.

However, the Brighton and Hove Albion boss looks to be Boehly's favourite with the American set to meet the Englishman today.

Thomas Tuchel Shocked By Sacking

Even though fans didn't see this news coming, a lot of people assume that Tuchel must've had an idea.

Despite that though, Mirror Football, via CFCPys, has reported that Tuchel was reportedly left 'totally shocked' after he was sacked on a brutal 10-minute phone call.

The report also states that the German even pleaded with Boehly to be given a second chance to turn things around.

IMAGO / PA Images

If this is true then it's honestly very sad as Tuchel has given Chelsea fans so much joy over the past few years and for it to end like this is heartbreaking.

Whatever happens, Tuchel will be considered a Chelsea legend for all that he has achieved during his relatively short time as Chelsea's manager.

