Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Pleased for Ruben Loftus-Cheek After FA Cup Semi-Final Goal

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Ruben Loftus-Cheek following his goalscoring performance in the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

The midfielder replaced Mateo Kovacic early in the first half and made a difference, getting on the scoresheet as he opened the proceedings in the second half.

Mason Mount added a second to send Chelsea to their third consecutive FA Cup final.

imago1011381677h

Speaking to the press after the match, via Adam Newson, Tuchel hailed the midfielder and outlined what he must do next.

The manager said: "Hopefully a big moment because it was a big moment. He's normally a clam and quiet guy, but to see him like this – jumping and celebrating – is good.

"As I've said, we need to install this confidence into his body and game and these are the next steps for him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He needs to feel how much influence he can have, show everybody in the stadium the potential he has and not just to us on the training pitches."

imago1011382730h

He continued to discuss the performance of the midfielder, speaking to ITV Sport after the match.

"Excellent. He was very strong in the matches and would have deerved deserved start. Honestly we expected a back four and wanted a normal wing-back and our captain on the pitch. We knew he was ready on the bench," Tuchel continued.

"He needs to add nothing, he shows it in training. He needs to show it on the pitch. He hid his talent and potential for too long in his career. He is able to produce these performances, this is the way to go.

"For him it's step by step that he continues to grow in his confidence."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011381783h
News

Mason Mount: Chelsea Bounced Back Against Crystal Palace to Reach FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms15 minutes ago
imago1011384538h
News

'Does Not Look so Good' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update on Mateo Kovacic After Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final Win

By Rob Calcutt49 minutes ago
imago1011384087h
News

'It Was Not Easy' - Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final Victory Against Crystal Palace

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011381684h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Chelsea Want Liverpool Revenge in FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011381684h
News

'Just Hit it' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'Overjoyed' With Chelsea Goal in FA Cup Semi-Final Against Crystal Palace

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011381684h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace | FA Cup Semi-Final

By Rob Calcutt and Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011377778h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace | FA Cup Semi-Final

By James Evans1 hour ago
imago1011381783h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace: Blues Through to Third Consecutive FA Cup Final After Hard Fought Win

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago