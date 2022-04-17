Thomas Tuchel Pleased for Ruben Loftus-Cheek After FA Cup Semi-Final Goal

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Ruben Loftus-Cheek following his goalscoring performance in the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

The midfielder replaced Mateo Kovacic early in the first half and made a difference, getting on the scoresheet as he opened the proceedings in the second half.

Mason Mount added a second to send Chelsea to their third consecutive FA Cup final.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Adam Newson, Tuchel hailed the midfielder and outlined what he must do next.

The manager said: "Hopefully a big moment because it was a big moment. He's normally a clam and quiet guy, but to see him like this – jumping and celebrating – is good.

"As I've said, we need to install this confidence into his body and game and these are the next steps for him.

"He needs to feel how much influence he can have, show everybody in the stadium the potential he has and not just to us on the training pitches."

He continued to discuss the performance of the midfielder, speaking to ITV Sport after the match.

"Excellent. He was very strong in the matches and would have deerved deserved start. Honestly we expected a back four and wanted a normal wing-back and our captain on the pitch. We knew he was ready on the bench," Tuchel continued.

"He needs to add nothing, he shows it in training. He needs to show it on the pitch. He hid his talent and potential for too long in his career. He is able to produce these performances, this is the way to go.

"For him it's step by step that he continues to grow in his confidence."

