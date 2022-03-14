Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Pleased Risk Paid Off in Win Against Newcastle United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is pleased that his risk against Newcastle United paid off as his side claimed a crucial win at Stamford Bridge. 

The Blues defeated the Magpies 1-0 on Sunday afternoon, with Kai Havertz scoring the winner in the 89th minute to secure the three points. 

It was the first game they played on their home turf since their current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government. 

imago1010577322h

Speaking to the media after the game, via football.london, Tuchel revealed he was pleased that his risk of playing Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic at wing-back towards the end of the game paid off.

"It is not their best position but it is a bit easier for a player like Christian to do it when they come into the match. We took the risk to increase the offensive threat with some runs. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"In the end, we have a run with Kai and Christian Pulisic to arrive in the box. In the end, I am happy because Malang was important for defending set-pieces and it was a bit of a gamble.

"The game was a draw and I thought, okay, we are risking the point now but if we lose we only lose a point. But we could win two more points so we took it. I am happy because the impact from the bench was very strong with Kova strong, Christian was strong and Romelu gave us more presence."

imago1010579185h

Havertz's strike was his tenth of the season, and his fourth in eight days for the club.

He was able to get onto the end of Jorginho's ball over the defence, before netting past goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

