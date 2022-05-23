Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Pleased to Have Had Lap of Honour After Chelsea's Final Game of the Season

Thomas Tuchel has said he is pleased to have been part of Chelsea's lap of honour after their final game of the 2021/22 season. 

The Blues capped off their campaign with a 2-1 win over Watford, with Kai Havertz netting the opener and Ross Barkley scoring the winner in the 91st minute. 

After the full time whistle blew, Tuchel and his squad returned to the pitch and made their way round the ground to applaud the home faithful. 

imago1012194232h (1)

The German manager was pleased to be a part of the lap of honour after he completed his first full season in charge of the Blues.

He said to BBC Sport: "It would have not changed the mood completely (had we not won), but it was kind of necessary to enjoy it fully.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It was nice, it's a tradition here in England, it's the first season we finish in front of fans for me. It's a very nice tradition, I'm not used to it from Germany and France, so enjoyed it, was nice."

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Havertz was able to tap into the back of the net from Kenedy's low cross.

imago1012193626h

Watford scored an equaliser through Dan Gosling late on in the match, only for Barkley to head the Blues back in front in stoppage time.

The result saw the west London side finish third in the Premier League table on 74 points, with the victory being their 21st of the season in the top flight after 38 games.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012215248h
News

'A Lot of Options' - Thomas Tuchel Contemplating New Attacking Signings at Chelsea in the Summer

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1012194214h
News

Antonio Rudiger Reflects on Tough Decision to Leave Chelsea for Real Madrid

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1012194444h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Optimistic of Todd Boehly's £4.25BN Takeover of Chelsea

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1012214642h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Plans Over Formation Change for 2022/23 Season

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
pjimage (9)
Features/Opinions

2021/22 Chelsea Season Review: Blues Win Two Trophies and Finish Third in Premier League After Eventful Campaign

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1012214642h
News

'This is the Plan' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Delayed Chelsea Pre-Season

By Rob Calcutt14 hours ago
imago1012165722h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Blow as Aurelien Tchouameni Informs Liverpool of Real Madrid Transfer

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1012194232h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Positive Todd Boehly Verdict as Chelsea Takeover Imminent

By Matt Debono15 hours ago