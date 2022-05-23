Thomas Tuchel Pleased to Have Had Lap of Honour After Chelsea's Final Game of the Season

Thomas Tuchel has said he is pleased to have been part of Chelsea's lap of honour after their final game of the 2021/22 season.

The Blues capped off their campaign with a 2-1 win over Watford, with Kai Havertz netting the opener and Ross Barkley scoring the winner in the 91st minute.

After the full time whistle blew, Tuchel and his squad returned to the pitch and made their way round the ground to applaud the home faithful.

IMAGO / PA Images

The German manager was pleased to be a part of the lap of honour after he completed his first full season in charge of the Blues.

He said to BBC Sport: "It would have not changed the mood completely (had we not won), but it was kind of necessary to enjoy it fully.

"It was nice, it's a tradition here in England, it's the first season we finish in front of fans for me. It's a very nice tradition, I'm not used to it from Germany and France, so enjoyed it, was nice."

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Havertz was able to tap into the back of the net from Kenedy's low cross.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Watford scored an equaliser through Dan Gosling late on in the match, only for Barkley to head the Blues back in front in stoppage time.

The result saw the west London side finish third in the Premier League table on 74 points, with the victory being their 21st of the season in the top flight after 38 games.

