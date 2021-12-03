'I am Absolutely Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Chelsea

Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Pleased to Have Ruben Loftus-Cheek as an Option at Chelsea

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has expressed his delight of having Ruben Loftus-Cheek as a midfield option at Chelsea. 

Amid recent injuries to the Blues' first team choices in the middle of the park, the 25-year-old has stepped up to the plate and performed well for his side when required. 

There was speculation throughout the summer transfer window over whether or not he would leave the club on a loan or permanent deal, but he has remained a part of the squad for the current campaign. 

imago1008392644h (1)

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's Premier League clash against West Ham United on Saturday, Tuchel praised Loftus-Cheek's impact on the side when he is named in matchday squads, amid the potential return of Jorginho into the midfield.

"I am absolutely happy that Ruben steps in and the way he does it but yeah, we are happy that Jorgi is back in training and we can’t wait for Kova and N’G to come back. It is a very important part of the season and our games. 

"The midfield role is where we miss the experience and the leadership qualities of the guys who are out. It is good that they are back. 

Read More

"Listen, we will never complain because we are here to find solutions. If we miss players, other players will play. They have contracts here because they deserve. This is what we do."

imago1008216715h

Loftus-Cheek has featured 14 times for Chelsea so far this season, picking up three assists in all competitions.

He had spent the previous season on loan at fellow west London side Fulham, before returning to his boyhood club in the summer and maintaining a spot in the Blues first team squad for the season.

More Chelsea coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008387174h
News

'I am Absolutely Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Chelsea

47 seconds ago
imago1006597554h
News

'It's Good That They Are Back' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased With the Return of Reece James & Jorginho

30 minutes ago
imago1008387344h
News

Thomas Tuchel Challenges Chelsea to be at 'Top Level' to Beat West Ham United

1 hour ago
imago1008380475h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1008344961h
News

Report: Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea Injury Scans 'Positive' Despite West Ham Absence

2 hours ago
imago1006753562h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Selection Hint Ahead of West Ham vs Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1008392737h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face West Ham: Ziyech Handed Start as Jorginho Returns

3 hours ago
imago1008383987h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Need to Continue to Prove Their Premier League Title Credentials

3 hours ago