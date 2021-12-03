'I am Absolutely Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Pleased to Have Ruben Loftus-Cheek as an Option at Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel has expressed his delight of having Ruben Loftus-Cheek as a midfield option at Chelsea.
Amid recent injuries to the Blues' first team choices in the middle of the park, the 25-year-old has stepped up to the plate and performed well for his side when required.
There was speculation throughout the summer transfer window over whether or not he would leave the club on a loan or permanent deal, but he has remained a part of the squad for the current campaign.
Speaking to the media ahead of his side's Premier League clash against West Ham United on Saturday, Tuchel praised Loftus-Cheek's impact on the side when he is named in matchday squads, amid the potential return of Jorginho into the midfield.
"I am absolutely happy that Ruben steps in and the way he does it but yeah, we are happy that Jorgi is back in training and we can’t wait for Kova and N’G to come back. It is a very important part of the season and our games.
"The midfield role is where we miss the experience and the leadership qualities of the guys who are out. It is good that they are back.
"Listen, we will never complain because we are here to find solutions. If we miss players, other players will play. They have contracts here because they deserve. This is what we do."
Loftus-Cheek has featured 14 times for Chelsea so far this season, picking up three assists in all competitions.
He had spent the previous season on loan at fellow west London side Fulham, before returning to his boyhood club in the summer and maintaining a spot in the Blues first team squad for the season.
