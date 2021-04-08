Thomas Tuchel pleased to see Chelsea reaction in Porto win following West Brom defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted it was 'absolutely necessary' for his side to produce a reaction against Porto on Wednesday night after their 5-2 defeat to West Brom at the weekend.

After a run of 14 games without defeat, Chelsea suffered their first defeat under Tuchel on Saturday and Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final tie was a test of the Blues' character.

And they passed the test. Goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell helped Chelsea to a 2-0 first leg victory in Seville to put them one step closer to progressing in the semi-finals.

(Photo by Isabel Silva / SPP/Sipa USA)

Chelsea were still suspect in areas, particularly prior to Mount's sublime opener in the 32nd minute, but it was an improved performance and the result was the most important aspect of the night at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Tuchel was asked by reporters how important it was for his side to show a reaction as they look to start another unbeaten run heading into the closing stages of the season.

"Yes, it was absolutely necessary to show these little details and the reaction," said Tuchel post-match. "We had a lot of good results in a row, so we had a very bad result and our first loss on Sunday. It was a chance to bounce back and show a reaction so it was our first loss together and the first reaction that we showed.

"It was a tough match because Porto was very, very strong. We suffered a bit because I felt us a little bit tense and not precise enough, free enough or courageous enough during the first half, so life was hard for us because Porto showed a lot of quality. We absolutely accepted it and we needed a bit of luck to escape with a 2-0 and a clean sheet but after conceding last Saturday and losing in such a strange game.

EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

"The best way would be to escape and produce a clean sheet straight away and this makes this result very precious. I am very happy that we had a lot of possession, we could escape the pressure very well and the substitutions were a big big help today.

"So yes, it was our first response after our first loss together and I am very happy with the result. I can understand that we felt the tension when it comes to a quarter-final and we accept the quality of Porto. They are a proud club and an emotional club, an emotional team. So the players know very well what they did today and they need to do it again on Tuesday."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube