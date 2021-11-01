Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Chelsea's Approach Despite 'Favourites' Tag in Recent Weeks

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is happy with his side's approach in recent weeks as they have been labelled as favourites for several weeks going into their previous matches,

The Blues faces Southampton, Malmo, Brentford, Norwich City and Newcastle United as they won all their matches whilst being labelled as the favourites.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Malmo in the Champions League, Tuchel admitted that he has been impressed with his sides performances.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: “We had it now quite often, the fifth or sixth game in a row where we are considered favourites. We put in a lot of effort, a lot of intensity. We don’t give too much on the genuine view that we are favourites but we prove it on the pitch, that is absolutely necessary tomorrow.

"When you say, very right, Malmo needs extraordinary performance. I think they will prepare for this. Any team on this kind of level is ready to create an extraordinary performance. We should be prepared, be humble and respectful enough towards the game and opponent. Anything can happen."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The German proceeded to compare Tuesday's match with Chelsea's games in recent weeks, that have seen the Blues go top of the Premier League table.

"These matches on Champions League level have nothing to lose. Malmo can play with a lot of freedom, a lot of courage. They will be supported by an emotional crowd. This is the things we have to face. It is not the first time. We will try to have influence on our team that we approach the games in the same way like last weeks.” he said.

