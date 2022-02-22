'A Deserved Win' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Chelsea's Victory Against Lille

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his pleasure of his side's 'deserved' win against Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues beat the Ligue 1 champions 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.

Victory in west London means that Chelsea are one step closer to the quarter-finals of the competition, with the second leg set to take place in three weeks time.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Tuchel commented on the crucial win as the Blues look to retain their European crown.

"With away goals would be better! Another clean sheet, a well deserved one. Was hard work to not allow chances they were strong. It was a little bit up & down, some good moments, some weak moments, some unforced errors & ball losses.

"We never gave big chances away, solid and hard team work. A deserved win. We changed a little bit the structure to have a midfield of three not two.

"We started excellent the first ten minutes, we created chances and had the goal but again got too passive and deep, not active enough in last line. They played through our half which we don't like.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"We defended set pieces very well and kept the belief and hard work. We fight back and find good moments back, the second half we scored a very good second goal and had the chance to win with a third one."



Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea after eight minutes, with Pulisic then netting the second just after the hour mark to seal the deal.

