Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Christian Pulisic's Form Amid Goal Against West Ham

Thomas Tuchel is pleased about Christian Pulisic's recent form for Chelsea after his last minute winner against West Ham on Sunday. 

The American international netted for the Blues in their 1-0 win against the Hammers right at the death after Jorginho's penalty was saved by Lukasz Fabianski. 

Such a goal could prove to be vital for Chelsea as they look to secure a spot in this season's Premier League top four.

imago1011566982h

After the game Tuchel spoke to the media, via football.london, and shared his thoughts on Pulisic's recent form for the west London side.

"Puli struggled a little since international break where he had incredible amount of journey and timezones. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I felt he struggled a little bit energy wise on and off the pitch, it's sometimes like this. We tried to bring him back with full confidence from the bench and I am very happy he was able to have this big impact."

After a quiet first half in terms of chances for both sides, Chelsea began to step it up a gear in the second in their search for the opening goal.

imago1011549395h

A chance soon came in the last five minutes of the game, when West Ham's Craig Dawson conceded a penalty and was subsequently sent off for his last ditch challenge on Romelu Lukaku.

Jorginho stepped up to take the penalty but his effort was saved by Fabianski in the Hammers' goal.

However just minutes later, Pulisic was on hand to net the winner for Chelsea as he swept home from Marcos Alonso's cross in the 90th minute.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011424135h (1)
Transfer News

Antonio Rudiger 'Agrees Four-Year Deal to Join Real Madrid' This Summer

By Matt Debono23 minutes ago
imago1010171058h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keep an Eye on Christopher Nkunku With Long-Term Interest in the Forward

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011424135h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Antonio Rudiger Injury as Chelsea Confirm His Departure

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011549402h
News

Thomas Tuchel Picks Out Chelsea Trio Who Made Difference in Win Over West Ham

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago
imago1010579146h
News

Kai Havertz Praises Jorginho After Stunning Chelsea Partnership in Recent Weeks

By Jago Hemming5 hours ago
imago1011457365h
News

Andreas Christensen Hands Chelsea Blow After Stomach Cramps Prior to West Ham Win

By Matt Debono12 hours ago
imago1011545606h
News

Thomas Tuchel Offers Honest Verdict on Jorginho Penalty Miss in Chelsea's Win Over West Ham

By Jago Hemming13 hours ago
imago1011270255h
News

'I am Happy for Him' - Thomas Tuchel on Christian Pulisic in Chelsea's Victory Over West Ham

By Jago Hemming13 hours ago