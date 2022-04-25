Thomas Tuchel is pleased about Christian Pulisic's recent form for Chelsea after his last minute winner against West Ham on Sunday.

The American international netted for the Blues in their 1-0 win against the Hammers right at the death after Jorginho's penalty was saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

Such a goal could prove to be vital for Chelsea as they look to secure a spot in this season's Premier League top four.

After the game Tuchel spoke to the media, via football.london, and shared his thoughts on Pulisic's recent form for the west London side.

"Puli struggled a little since international break where he had incredible amount of journey and timezones.

"I felt he struggled a little bit energy wise on and off the pitch, it's sometimes like this. We tried to bring him back with full confidence from the bench and I am very happy he was able to have this big impact."

After a quiet first half in terms of chances for both sides, Chelsea began to step it up a gear in the second in their search for the opening goal.

A chance soon came in the last five minutes of the game, when West Ham's Craig Dawson conceded a penalty and was subsequently sent off for his last ditch challenge on Romelu Lukaku.

Jorginho stepped up to take the penalty but his effort was saved by Fabianski in the Hammers' goal.

However just minutes later, Pulisic was on hand to net the winner for Chelsea as he swept home from Marcos Alonso's cross in the 90th minute.

