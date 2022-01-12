Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Christian Pulisic's Impact at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has been satisfied with Christian Pulisic's contribution for Chelsea so far this season.

The 23-year-old had a slow and troublesome start to the 2021/22 campaign. He tested positive for Covid after netting on the opening day for the Blues against Crystal Palace.

He came out of isolation and jetted off to join up with the USMNT squad for the September internationals, but sustained a long-term ankle injury that kept him sidelined for around two months.

Pulisic didn't return in the Premier League for Chelsea until the start of November, but only made his first league start since the opening day against Watford at the beginning of December.

The Chelsea winger has played in variety of positions this season under Tuchel, heavily impacted by their injury and Covid problems particularly around Christmas.

18 appearances in appearances in all competitions this term has seen Pulisic record three goals and three assists. A tally, along with his performances, which has pleased Tuchel.

"We are happy with the impact he has," says Tuchel. "He can play a lot of minutes, he needs to. He has the physical ability to help us. Everybody wants him to have numbers, to be effective. Everybody can improve on that. From there we go, that’s the situation.”

Pulisic's versatility has given him the chance to get more minutes on the pitch even if it has meant the American playing out of position.

Tuchel sees both the positive and negatives, adding: “It’s true, we moved him around a little bit. In the end they want to play. It’s a good thing if they can play more positions.

"You can always argue I would be more consistent or better if I have one clear position. Maybe then you have less minutes or face more concurrence as up front we have two or three players in every position. It is a good thing. It was also a bad sign because it means we have trouble on the left and right wing-back with injuries and he helped us out there."

