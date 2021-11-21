'I’m Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Christian Pulisic's Return to Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is pleased with the return of Christian Pulisic to the side.

The American came off the bench to score the Blues' third in their 3-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday, with Antonio Rudiger and N'Golo Kante also getting themselves onto the scoresheet.

Victory at the King Power Stadium sees Chelsea remain top of the Premier League table after 12 games, four points ahead of Liverpool and six ahead of Manchester City.

In an interview with the official Chelsea website after the match, Tuchel spoke on the return of the American international and his goal against the Foxes, as he said: "It’s one of Christian's key qualities, to arrive exactly like that, not only in the box but also in the six-yard box.

"This is a top quality from him.

"He gives something of course in terms of sprints, repetitive sprints, intensity on and off the ball, but in the end of the attacks he is hungry to score, he arrives in the box and this is where we need players also, to be dangerous and to score."

Chelsea took the lead via Rudiger's header from a Ben Chilwell corner, before Kante doubled the scoring with a powerful strike after a fantastic solo run.

Pulisic then made it 3-0 in the 71st minute after some nice link-up play between him and fellow substitute Hakim Ziyech.

Tuchel added: "I’m very happy that, after a long time when he suffered from Coronavirus and injury, that he is back and decisive straight away."

