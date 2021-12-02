Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Decisive Chelsea Changes in Watford Win

Thomas Tuchel was delighted that his offensive changes were decisive as Chelsea edged a 2-1 win over Watford on a sub-par Wednesday night for the Blues.

Chelsea came away with all three points but it wasn't plain sailing at Vicarage Road. Watford gave the visitors a real test but the league leaders remained top of the Premier League.

Mason Mount opened the scoring in the first half before Emmanuel Dennis levelled the game two minutes before the half-time interval.

Tuchel had no choice but to make a half time change due to the poor level of performance. Saul Niguez was hooked for Thiago Silva, but Chelsea couldn't find a winner.

Trevoh Chalobah was forced off with a hamstring injury, Hakim Ziyech replaced him and Romelu Lukaku also came on shortly after.

Chelsea went for it, they needed that winner. And 17 minutes from time, they got it. Mount cut it back for Ziyech who smashed it into the back of the net to clinch the win.

Tuchel admitted Chelsea stole the three points against Claudio Ranieri's side, but was satisfied that his substitutions paid off following Ziyech's goal.

As quoted by football.london, he told reporters after the match: "(Ziyech's goal was) Very important.

"It was like when the first half continued like this, then we had a big chance with Mason and the goal from Mason but it didn’t really help us to find the grip on the game and to grow into it.

"Then we conceded. Of course we were hoping, trying to influence the game from the bench with offensive changes because we had that feeling of losing points against Burnley and Man Utd at 1-1 and it was not that we dominate by our team performance, it was a matter of time when we scored so we tried to infuse some courage with offensive changes because we hoped maybe spaces will open if if Watford continued to attack so brave with their high number 8s and we can find a better transition game.

It is always good if the guys score and are decisive. It was important to hang in and get the three points. I am happy for Hakim."

