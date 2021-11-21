'He's Been Outstanding' - Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Antonio Rudiger

Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Praises Antonio Rudiger After Win Over Leicester

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised defender Antonio Rudiger after their win over Leicester City on Saturday. 

The Blues won 3-0 at the King Power Stadium, with Rudiger scoring alongside N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic to earn themselves their ninth Premier League win of the season. 

Victory on the road sees Chelsea remain top of the Premier League table after 12 games, with 30 goals scored and just four conceded. 

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Tuchel had nothing but praise for his fellow German as he said: “He's been outstanding from the first game to today. 

"Our defensive performance was as strong as ever like usual and they deserve the praise for it because they do a lot of invisible work.

“They protect each other, they support, they are brave in attacking up front and we were dangerous from set-pieces.”

Rudiger's goal on Saturday was his fourth against Leicester since he arrived at the Blues in 2017.

The German headed in a Ben Chilwell corner over the head of Kasper Schmeichel to give his side the lead after just 14 minutes.

Former Foxes man Kante then doubled the lead as the game approached the half hour mark as he made a driving run through the midfield, before striking the ball past the 'keeper to make it 2-0.

Substitutes Hakim Ziyech and Pulisic linked up well in the 71st minute to make it 3-0, with the American slotting the ball under the legs of Schmeichel.

Chelsea next face Manchester United, who have now departed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

