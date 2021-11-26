Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Big Club' Manchester United Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed his side's opponents Manchester United as the Blues host the Red Devils on Sunday.

Tuchel's side currently sit top of the Premier League table whilst Manchester United are eighth in the league after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's clash, Tuchel admitted that he will never write Manchester United off as he labels them a 'big club'.

imago1008118828h

The German admitted: “I was (expecting them to challenge for the title). Maybe I still am. 

"I will never write anybody off, not in this league and not in this game because it is a big club. It is a very experienced and individually top level group of players. This is still the case."

Read More

The head coach continued to reveal what will be needed from his team if they are to take the three points on Sunday.

imago1008136686h

"Part of the performance from us is to not let them perform because once we let them perform, you can see within seconds and minutes in every game the full potential and talent of these players is on the highest level.” he said.

Chelsea will be hoping to extend their current three-point lead at the top of the table as title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool face West Ham and Southampton.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008115304h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Big Club' Manchester United Ahead of Chelsea Clash

just now
imago1007861263h (2)
News

Report: Chelsea Make 'Breakthrough' in Andreas Christensen Contract Talks

30 minutes ago
imago1008118828h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash With Man United

32 minutes ago
imago1008211762h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Ben Chilwell Injury Update After ACL Injury

41 minutes ago
imago1008213197h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face Manchester United

48 minutes ago
imago1008117844h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Genoa 'Dream' of Landing Christian Pulisic On Loan in January Window

1 hour ago
imago1008136686h
News

What Thomas Tuchel Has Demanded From Reece James & Chelsea Squad

2 hours ago
imago1007897905h
News

Report: Chelsea Could Recall Ian Maatsen From Coventry Following Ben Chilwell's ACL Injury

2 hours ago