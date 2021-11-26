Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Big Club' Manchester United Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed his side's opponents Manchester United as the Blues host the Red Devils on Sunday.

Tuchel's side currently sit top of the Premier League table whilst Manchester United are eighth in the league after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's clash, Tuchel admitted that he will never write Manchester United off as he labels them a 'big club'.

The German admitted: “I was (expecting them to challenge for the title). Maybe I still am.

"I will never write anybody off, not in this league and not in this game because it is a big club. It is a very experienced and individually top level group of players. This is still the case."

The head coach continued to reveal what will be needed from his team if they are to take the three points on Sunday.

"Part of the performance from us is to not let them perform because once we let them perform, you can see within seconds and minutes in every game the full potential and talent of these players is on the highest level.” he said.

Chelsea will be hoping to extend their current three-point lead at the top of the table as title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool face West Ham and Southampton.

