Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Brave and Courageous ' Watford Ahead of Chelsea Visit

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon the Blues' upcoming opponents, Watford, ahead of Wednesday's Premier League clash.

The Blues travel to face the Hornets at 19:30 (UK) and both sides are without several key players due to injury concerns.

Thomas Tuchel was asked about his opposition manager Claudio Ranieri and went on to discuss the Italian's side in detail when he spoke to the press ahead of the clash.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When comparing Watford under Ranieri to their previous manager Xisco, he said: “We see a difference in datas, in the style of the games since he joined the club. They play with more confidence, especially at home. They try to implement high pressing. They are very active, they try to be brave and courageous."

Watford pulled off an impressive result against Manchester United in what turned out to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last match for the club, a game which Tuchel has analysed in depth.

"They had a great result against Man United," he continued. "They try to play emotional, more emotions and more effort to have the crowd behind them. They can create an atmosphere that helps them.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"We see this. Claudio Ranieri speaks for himself, what he did in the Premier League. He had so many clubs, such an experienced coach. It is a pleasure to meet him. It is the first time I’ll meet him in person and play against him. We will do our best to get the three points tomorrow. This is the aim.”

Chelsea currently sit one point clear at the top of the Premier League table and will be looking to extend their lead with a victory over Ranieri's side.

